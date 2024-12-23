Mountain snow showers and increasing cloud cover for tonight

Tonight's Forecast:

Mountain snow showers will move in tonight, but will stay isolated towards the Continental Divide. Closer to I-25, we will stick with that cloud cover, and we aren't expecting any snow overnight. Most of us will be warm for our lows.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 52;

Clouds will continue to filter in tonight and that will help to keep us on the warmer side for our lows. going into tomorrow temperatures will be cooler, but still above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 55;

Pueblo won't quite make it below freezing tonight, but you will still be cooler than other cities. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 57;

Canon City will be the warmest out of the bunch tonight only getting down into the lower 40s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will continue to filter in throughout the night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 45;

Woodland Park will get into the lower 30s tonight along with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 49;

Temperatures tonight will be a little warmer than what we have seen the past few nights only getting into the mid 30s. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than today, but still chily.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 30s; High: 50s;

The plains will have partly cloudy skies tonight and temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 54/53;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will be in the upper 30s tonight thanks to the down sloping winds that we saw today. Tomorrow temperatures will be cooler, but still well above average.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The mountains will see snow showers closer to the Continental Divide. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, and highs tomorrow will be in the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

There are a couple of chances for some snow to move onto the I-25 corridor this week, but they are low. On Christmas we will start out with partly cloudy conditions, and snow chances will continue to increase as we get into the evening hours. If any snow does fall, the highest chances will be once the temperatures cool down after dinner time.

Another round of snow will be possible on Friday, but the models still aren't in complete agreement with the outcome.

