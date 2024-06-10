Mountain Showers and Thunderstorms on Sunday Night, Another Round for Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Chance for showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 76;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 81;

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 79;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 70;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak frontal boundary will slide through the state on Monday, sparking off another round of afternoon showers and storms. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with the rain holding off until the late afternoon/early evening.

By Wednesday, our skies will clear on out and our temperatures will begin to climb into the 90s in the Pikes Peak Region and near 100 in Pueblo. A fresh weather maker is currently poised to enter into the state by Friday, bringing us another round of showers and storms before cooling us off for the weekend.

