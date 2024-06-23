Mountain Showers and Cloud Cover Keeping Things a Little..."Cool"...

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 97;

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 93;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Plenty of moisture streaming into and across the state. It won't take much to fire off afternoon showers and storms for the high country over the next few days. Some days the chances will be better than others. What we do know is it will get hot over the next 7 days. Mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with only a slight chance for an evening sprinkle along I-25. By Wednesday and Thursday, a better shot for thunderstorms moving out of the mountains and onto the lower elevations. Friday will bring a slight reprieve before some cooler temps next weekend and another shot at some thunder.

