Mountain and foothill storms with comfortable temperatures

We're in for another really nice day with comfortable daytime temperatures and a few areas of rain.

Storms today will be across the mountains, foothills, and Palmer Divide. We won't see severe weather, but locally heavy rain with lightning will be possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 53. Really nice temperatures with scattered storms on the west side of town near the Foothills and up north this evening by Monument Hill and the Tri-Lakes region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Gorgeous Summer weather with highs in the mid-80s and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 53. Nice temperatures with a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 45. Cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mild temperatures with isolated thunderstorms late today or early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Really nice summer temperatures with dry skies east of I-25 through the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Really comfortable temperatures with a good chance of staying dry today, as most rain will be west over the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Scattered showers and storms over the mountains and valleys but no severe weather is expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

We won't see as much rain tomorrow with isolated storms along the foothills, Palmer Divide, and mountain valleys.

Warmer and drier weather is expected through the middle of the week with isolated showers drifting farther west into the mountains.

The State Fair starts on Friday in Pueblo, and we could see widespread showers and thunderstorms from the mountains through the plains.

