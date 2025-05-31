Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny conditions will last through the morning. More clouds will begin to build in the mountains and eventually showers will form around 2PM. These showers and thunderstorms will pick up around 3PM for the Pikes Peak Region. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Pueblo closer to the evening hours. Some hazy conditions will be possible for the far eastern counties due to wildfires in Canada.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 52.

Colorado Springs will get into the lower 70s by mid-morning. Highs will get into the upper 70s. There is enough moisture leftover from the past few days that thunderstorms will be possible later on this afternoon. These thunderstorms will be very spotty, but downtown will likely see them.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 54.

Pueblo will have mostly clear conditions throughout the day. Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible around 7PM later this evening. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 54.

Canon City will have temperatures in the lower-80s. A few clouds will begin to form in the afternoon and rain chances will pick up shortly after. Overnight lows will drop back into the 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 44.

Woodland Park will have sunny conditions this morning and more clouds will build in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the lower-70s with a few chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop back into the 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 74; Low: 49.

Monument will have highs in the mid-70s with more clouds moving in towards the afternoon. There is a small chances for thunderstorms but the majority of these storms will be closer to Colorado Springs.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

The plains will be warm today with the warmest temperatures along the Arkansas River. Highs will reach the 80s across the area. Some spotty showers will be possible later on in the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/81; Low: 52/53.

The southern I-25 corridor will have rain chances pick up in the afternoon. Rain will become heavy at times. Highs will reach the lower 80s and overnight lows will drop back into the lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The mountains will have more clouds by noon and showers shortly after. The chance for thunderstorms and showers will last through the day. These showers and thunderstorms will start to decrease around sunset. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's highs will continue to warm. There is still a small chance for thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. The beginning of the week will pick up more storm chances due to a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico. This increase in moisture will bring us rain chances throughout the week. Temperatures will also drop on Tuesday to below average.

____

