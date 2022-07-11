Morning cold front provides heat relief and fuel for daytime thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We get some sweet heat relief today following a gusty cold front this morning!

Behind this cold front, high temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, with northeasterly upslope winds through the afternoon.

Upslope winds and energy over the mountains will lead to strong and isolated severe thunderstorms today, especially south of Pueblo County in the afternoon and evening.

Severe threats today include large hail, strong winds, and localized burn scar flooding.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 57. Strong wind gusts this morning with our cold front followed by a breezy and warm afternoon. Storms will be possible this afternoon and early this evening, but severe chances are low. We could still see pockets of heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and strong winds in the strongest storms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 60. Gusty winds with our cold front this morning and slightly cooler this afternoon. Strong and isolated severe storms are possible late today and this evening with large hail, pockets of heavy rain, and strong winds as our main threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. Breezy and cooler today with a chance for strong storms in the afternoon and early evening. Small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds are the main storm threats today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 50. Cooler and breezy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. We could see a few strong storms today with small hail and pockets of heavy rain as the main threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Windy behind our morning cold front with a chance of strong storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 60s. Windy and cooler behind our morning cold front with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms, especially south of the Highway 50 corridor. Severe storm chances with large hail and strong winds are best in Las Animas County today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and cooler with strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. If we do see severe weather, large hail with damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. We'll see thunderstorms in the afternoon with a few strong storms along the southern stretch of the Sangre De Cristos. Burn scar flooding will be possible in the Junkins and Hayden Pass scars, but the Spring burn scar has the greatest flood threat today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms are going to be possible again Tuesday, but with less coverage across the plains. We could still see some strong storms tomorrow with large hail and strong winds as the main threats.

Hot and dry weather takes over through the middle of the week with highs in the 90s and a few low 100s.

Storm chances pick up by the end of the week with more rain through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.