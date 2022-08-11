More summer heat and sun today

Today’s Forecast:

We're in a pretty boring pattern with more heat in today's forecast.

Sunny skies will quickly heat the air with highs in the upper 80s and 90s through the afternoon.

We will stay dry today with scattered storms over the western slope and Continental Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. Mostly sunny and hot with a light daytime breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 62. Sunny and hot with dry skies and light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 66. Sunny and hot with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 54. Mostly sunny and dry with warm daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and a little hot with light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot with a light breeze and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Sunny and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny along the eastern mountains with scattered storms over the Continental Divide and western slope.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will continue to warm Colorado through the weekend with peak temperatures in the low 90s to low 100s across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

We could see a few scattered storms near our mountain towns on Sunday, but most of I-25 will stay dry.

Monsoon moisture returns early next week with widespread rain chances along and east of I-25 from Monday - Wednesday. Tuesday could see some strong to severe storms, but it's a little early to be confident on severe parameters.

