More strong to severe weather with flooding & hail as the main risks

Today’s Forecast:

Today is going to be an active day for strong to severe weather in our southern mountains, valley, and southeast plains.

Flooding:

Slow moving storms in a very wet environment will enhance flooding concerns in and outside of the mountains today and tonight. Rain over the last few days has saturated the soil, and flash flooding could happen quickly across the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains, as well as the Wet Mountain Valley.

Severe Storms:

Strong to severe storms are likely in the mountains, but also across the plains today from Pueblo down to Trinidad and out east. Storms that turn severe today in the plains could pack 1 inch hail, 60 mph winds, and even a quick landspout tornado in the afternoon and early evening hours.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 57. While possible, storm threats are pretty low today in Colorado Springs and much better south of town into Pueblo and Fremont Counties. If we did see storms today, they could be strong with lightning and small hail as our two main storm threats.

PUEBLO: High: 87; Low: 62. Strong to severe storms are likely today and tonight across Pueblo county, including the city of Pueblo itself and Pueblo West. If we do see severe storms today and tonight, large hail up to 1 inch in diameter (quarter-sized), and strong winds are the two main threats. Heavy rain is possible but flooding threats are low.

CANON CITY: High: 84; Low: 62. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and early tonight, but the heaviest rain is expected west and then south of town in and around the mountains. Hail up to 1 inch in diameter is our main severe threat for Canon City with heavy rain and lightning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 71; Low: 50. Strong storms are possible today but not quite as likely as they are south into Fremont County. If we do see daytime storms, small hail and lightning are the two main risks with locally heavy rain.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Storm chances are low today but if they do develop, lightning, spotty heavy rain, and small hail would be our main threats.

PLAINS: High: 80/90s; Low: 60s. Strong to severe storms are likely today across the plains from Pueblo county east through Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and eastern Las Animas counties. The main severe threats today and tonight would be large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and even a landspout tornado.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Severe weather is likely today and tonight from slow moving thunderstorms that could drop 1 inch hail and very heavy rain. Flooding is going to be possible from Walsenburg to Trinidad this evening from slow moving storms dumping very heavy rain. The biggest flooding threats are west of the region into the Sangre De Cristos and on the Spring Burn Scar.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will develop in the mid-afternoon and slowly move south to southeast through the evening. Flooding is going to be our primary concern in and around the Wet & Sangre De Cristo Mountains, as well as the Wet Mountain and San Luis Valleys. Be sure and have an evacuation plan ready if you live near a flood prone area.

Extended Outlook:

We're looking to dry out and heat up from Wednesday through Friday. A spotty storm or two in the mountains will be possible in this time frame, but the plains are likely to stay dry.

A cold front Saturday could bring strong to severe storms in the afternoon, but Sunday looks cooler than normal and dry.

