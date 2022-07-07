More strong storms this evening, especially east of Pueblo

Tonight's Forecast:

Another day in Colorado, another chance for monsoon driven thunderstorms!

We've been warm this afternoon and we have a lot of moisture flowing over the mountains and plains. Storms will kick up over the mountains this afternoon, growing stronger as they move east into the plains.

If we see strong to severe weather today, it'll be most likely east of Pueblo County where storm energy is strongest. Storms could continue past midnight across the eastern plains, wrapping up around or before sunrise tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 87; Cloudy through the end of the day with scattered thunderstorms. We shouldn't see anything severe but pockets of heavy rain will be possible with lightning. We'll start dry tomorrow morning with warmer daytime conditions and another chance for spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 94; Hot with a chance for isolated thunderstorms through the evening. The strongest storms are likely going to stay east of the city, as storm energy is better out there. We'll be hot again tomorrow with a really small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 91; Isolated thunderstorms are possible through the evening with dry skies by tomorrow morning. We'll be hot tomorrow with isolated daytime thunderstorms in the area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 79; Spotty thunderstorms today with generally dry skies tonight. We'll be warm tomorrow with more daytime scattered thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Isolated thunderstorms through the evening with more spotty t-storms tomorrow afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Hot today with isolated late day storms and the chance for even more rain this evening. Severe chances are on the low end, but we could see strong storms overnight. We won't see too many storms tomorrow, but it'll be hot in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Isolated late day and evening thunderstorms with another chance for storms tomorrow afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; Spotty thunderstorms across the eastern mountains today with more spotty and scattered thunderstorms tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll be a bit hotter tomorrow with more isolated thunderstorms.

The main story over the weekend will be heat. We'll be in the 90s widespread on Saturday with even more heat on Sunday. If we break heat records, it's most likely on Sunday in Colorado Springs with highs in the mid 90s. Pueblo will be in the low 100s on Sunday. Storm chances grow next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

