More showers and storms today with a few more storms tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

We've seen VERY heavy rain across the central and southern portion of I-25 from Monday night into early Tuesday morning with 2 to 4 inches of rain reported in and around the Wet Mountains!

More rain and a few storms will fall through the morning with a general break in the rain this afternoon from I-25 east to the plains, but scattered showers and storms will return late today and tonight. The heaviest afternoon and evening rains will fall generally in Walsenburg and areas south, west into the Sangres, and east into Las Animas county.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 62; Low: 44. Showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day with a mostly dry afternoon. We could pivot scattered showers and storms into the city late today and this evening, but storms late today look very scattered and weak. No severe weather is expected.

PUEBLO: High: 66; Low: 46. Moderate to heavy rain in and around town this morning, especially the south side of town and down the road to Colorado City and west into the Wet Mountain towns. We'll get a mid-afternoon rain break with more showers and storms moving back in late today and tonight. Small hail could fall in a few storms but severe weather is not expected.

CANON CITY: High: 64; Low: 47. Rain through the first half of the day with a stray rumble of thunder, a break in the mid-afternoon, and a chance for isolated showers or storms by the end of the day. Severe weather is not expected but a few localized low-lying areas could hold water from the heavy rain overnight into this morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 38. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely today from the morning through the afternoon but we should stay mostly dry tonight. Small hail is possible in a few storms today but severe weather is not expected.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Showers today, some in the morning and a few possible from the end of the day to the evening. Severe weather is not expected.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Showers just east of I-25 this morning but we should see a return of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not expected, and the heaviest rain this evening should fall generally in Otero and Las Animas counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Moderate to heavy rain through the morning with scattered storms followed by heavier rain again this afternoon into tonight. We could see some localized flooding particularly around Walsenburg where heavy rain has fallen since Monday. Small hail is possible in and around Walsenburg and the Spanish Peaks but severe weather is not expected.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Rain across the mountains this morning, and even a bit of snow up over the summits of both the Wets and Sangres! We'll see a bit of a break in the rain midday but we should push back heavy rain and a bit of thunder late today and tonight, especially in the Sangres.

Extended Outlook:

