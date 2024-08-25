More seasonable conditions are on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will move through Southern Colorado and into the evening. Gusty conditions are also expected but once we reach the early morning hours we could see that die down. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 60s, and we will warm up yet again tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 86;

Spotty showers will move across southern Colorado this evening, and some could slide through the Pikes Peak Region. Gusty conditions will also be possible tonight as these showers move through. Once we make it into the early morning hours, these windy conditions will start to calm down.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

We saw another hot day today, but tomorrow we should be a few degrees cooler. Spotty showers will be possible tonight along with gusty conditions. This should clear out by the early morning hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 89;

Canon city should stay clear of the showers, but a few sprinkles could still be possible. While these showers move through, gusty conditions will be possible. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s, and tomorrow we will be back in the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 74;

Woodland Park could see some showers passing through tonight. These showers could produce some gusty winds as they move through. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s, and by tomorrow we will warm back up into the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

The Tri-Lakes will stay mostly clear tonight, but a few showers could still be possible. Gusty conditions will also be possible tonight, so it might be a good idea to bring in any trash cans for the night. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 50s, and by tomorrow we should warm up into the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-to-upper 60s; High: Upper 90s;

Another hot day is in store for the plains tomorrow, but as for tonight, we will see some passing showers. Some of these showers could produce heavier rainfall and gusty winds. This should clear out by the morning. Lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 60s, and by tomorrow we could be pushing triple digits again.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 85/87;

We are in for a windy evening as showers make thier way through the area. We could see some gusts upwards of 70 mph, but most of these showers will not produce this. It would be a good idea to bring in anything from outside that could potentially blow away. Highs tomorrow will be back in the mid -to-upper 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 40s/Lower 50s; High: Mid 70s;

The mountains will also see some spotty showers tonight and into the early morning hours. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds could be possible but most of us will not see this. Temperatures tomorrow will get back up into the mid 70s. Rain chances will also pick back up.

Extended outlook forecast:

With a high-pressure system over Texas and Oklahoma, this is helping to pull in gulf moisture. This will raise our rain chances tomorrow, and especially Monday. A low-pressure system off the coast of Oregon is also helping to pull in some moisture, but cooler conditions as well.

Temperatures will gradually drop each day. The weather models are still a little unsure about temperatures at the end of the week, so these temps could change. As of right now, we are looking to dip into the 80s and 70s for the highs.

