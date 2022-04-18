More fire danger this week, especially Tuesday and Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Monday is going to be a little cooler across southern Colorado, but fire danger will remain high in our southern mountains and valleys.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and both the Wet and San Luis Valleys. Wind gusts over 30 mph with daytime humidity under 15 percent will lead to critical fire danger across that region.

We'll be breezy and mild across the rest of the region with dry skies through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 40. Mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the end of the day. It'll be breezy and dry today with comfortable daytime temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 42. Sunny and beautiful today with perfect temperatures, breezy daytime conditions, and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 43. Sunny in the morning with clouds through the afternoon. We'll be comfortable and breezy through the daytime.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 40. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. It'll be windy and mild through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Really nice temperatures through the afternoon with a breezy and dry afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny and dry with breezy and dry daytime conditions. We'll be warm with elevated fire danger east of I-25 south of Pueblo.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. High fire danger along and south of I-25 from Colorado City through Trinidad due to strong afternoon winds and low humidity.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. High fire danger and strong wind gusts are expected in the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and both the Wet Mountain and San Luis Valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be one of the highest fire danger days of the week. We'll see hot daytime temperatures with really strong winds gusts and humidity down below 15 percent.

Temperatures will stay warm to hot with continued strong winds from Tuesday through Friday. The weekend looks a little cooler but with very little rain or snow locally. Moisture chances are generally much better over the mountains from Friday through Sunday.

____

