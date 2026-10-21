More Clouds Move in as Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks This Morning and Tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Today will start off with mostly clear conditions. There will be more clouds along I-25 by the time the sun rises. Clouds continue to pick up as this Pacific low pushes east. That moisture has arrived for the mountains. Rain will stay at bay for I-25, but heading into tomorrow those rain chances will pick up. Afternoon temperatures today will get into the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 50.

This morning is nice and clear, but this will change as the morning goes on. Clouds will push in from the west, but there will still be a little bit of sunshine. Afternoon highs will still be above average despite the increased cloud cover. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 49.

Pueblo will have temperatures this morning in the upper 40s. More clouds will move in with this moisture moving into the state. Afternoon highs will still be on the warm side in the upper 70s. We are tracking a bigger drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 53.

Canon City is nice and clear this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. If you are trying to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower this morning, it will be better to do it earlier. Clouds will eventually move in and tonight will still have some clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 47.

Woodland Park is sitting in the upper 30s this morning and there are mostly clear conditions. As more moisture moves in from the west, there will be some clouds that also move in. Even though there are some clouds moving in, afternoon highs will still get into the mid-60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 67; Low: 51.

Monument and the surrounding areas have temperatures in the 40s this morning and winds are coming out of the west. Conditions will be similar to yesterday with more clouds throughout the morning and highs will get into the upper 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

The eastern plains will have temperatures this morning in the 40s. The day will start off clear and as the day goes on more clouds will move in. Afternoon temperatures will break back into the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 74/75; Low: 52.

The southern portion of I-25 is sitting in the lower 50s this morning. Once the sun rises those temperatures will be on the rise. By 10 AM temperatures will be in the lower 60s. We aren't stopping there because temperatures later on will get into the mid-70s. Rain chances are expected to pick up on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

The mountains will start off the day in the 40s. Clouds and moisture are already making their way west. Rain will become heavy at times and snow levels will be remaining quite high above 12,000 feet. The southwest mountains will have the possibility of receiving 3-4 inches of rain. Afternoon highs today will get into the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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