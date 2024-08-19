Monsoonal moisture will set us up for the potential of severe storms tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will be possible throughout the evening. We will be feeling much more comfortable tonight than we were yesterday. By tomorrow, the monsoonal moisture will be setting us up fort he risk of severe weather. Main threats will be up to 60 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball sized hail. Any outdoor activities in the afternoon might need to be moved to inside or rescheduled.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 86;

Showers will be possible through dinnertime and will die down once we get around 9/10 PM. A high-pressure system will bring in moisture and set us up for severe storms tomorrow. Models are showing a strong storm over the springs area around dinnertime. Golf ball sized hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

Another hot day for Pueblo, but not as hot as we have seen the past couple of days. With storms in the area, many will produce gusty winds which should keep us cooler. Models are suggesting that the storm that heads through the springs could make its way down I-25. It looks to weaken a little bit, but the timing, location, and strength of the storm could change by tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 95;

A hot day is in store for us tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s. Storms will move into the higher terrain and mountains first and work their way east. These storms could produce some gusty winds which will help to drop the temperatures a few degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 76;

Highs will be back in the 70s for tomorrow, as well as rain chances. The mountains and higher terrain have a greater chance to see storms this week, but the severe threat looks to be east of I-25. Still can't rule out some thunderstorms for the mountains and higher terrain.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 83;

A little cooler for the Tri-Lakes area tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and the severe threat pick up east of I-25. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: Lower 90s/Upper 80s;

The plains will see storms later than everyone else tomorrow. Later in the afternoon is when we could start to see some thunderstorms popping up, but the main severe threat looks to stay north of highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 90/91;

The severe potential might make its way down I-25 and through Walsenburg. Models indicate that there could be a couple of thunderstorms in the area. The main severe threat will be closer to the springs and east of that.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s/Upper 40s; High: Lower 80s;

The mountains will see lower 80s for tomorrow along with showers and thunderstorms. The higher terrain will likely see convection (thunderstorms) first before making its way to I-25. Lows will dip into the lower 50s for tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

After the severe threat on Monday, storm chances look to be minimal for Tuesday. Rain chances are still in the forecast, but Monday will be the main event. Rain chances will linger throughout the majority of the week. From Wednesday to the end of next week, a high-pressure system will shift eastward. This will help to change our wind direction, bringing in more moisture. Rainfall amounts at times could be high.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

