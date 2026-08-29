Monsoonal Moisture Returns and Will Bring Rain Chances Through Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, a few spotty showers are possible in the Pikes Peak Region but chances remain around 20%. These clouds will also stick around throughout the evening and overnight. Winds will be coming out of the southwest between 5-10mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon around 3PM. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side even with rain in the forecast. Highs will get into the lower 90s. A few areas in the Pikes Peak Region will only make it into the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the mid-60s. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon from the monsoon pattern. Highs will still be warm, eventually getting into the mid-90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 90;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the mid-60s. There will still be some clouds that stick around, and by the time the afternoon rolls around there will be a couple of showers and storms. Afternoon highs will get into the 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 79;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the mid-50s. There will still be some clouds in the morning, and the afternoon will have some showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 85;

The Monument area will have morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will stick around in the morning and rain chances will pick up in the afternoon. Highs will get into the mid-80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. Rain chances will pick up later on in the afternoon. Highs will get into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/62; High: 89/93;

The southern I-25 corridor will wake up to temperatures in the 60s. There will be a few clouds in the morning, and with the monsoon pattern picking back up this will increase rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have morning temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon. Highs will get into the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain chances will last into Monday before things start to dry out. Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle of the week. The rest of the week looks to remain dry.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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