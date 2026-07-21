Monsoonal moisture is finally on the way starting with isolated chances of rain on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will be slow to cool and areas like Pueblo will be in the 100s through 6PM. Temperatures will only decrease into 60s and 70s tonight for the lower elevations. Lows in the mountains will be a little cooler in the 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 66; High: 91;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the 60s. Later in the afternoon, there will be some showers and storms that pop up. These storms will be a little more isolated, and the heavy rain is expected later in the week. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be cooler in the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 68; High: 98;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Conditions will still be hot in the afternoon, but not as hot as Monday. Highs will be in the upper 90s. There is a small chance for some rain, but most of the area will stay dry.

Canon City forecast: Low: 68; High: 94;

Canon City will dip into the upper 60s overnight. Winds will shift out of the southeast and will help to bring in some storms to the area. Storm chances will pick up in the afternoon. Some gusty winds and lightning will be possible with these storms. Afternoon highs will get into the 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 57; High: 82;

Woodland Park will eventually cool into the upper 50s overnight. With more moisture entering the area, there will be a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be cooler on Tuesday, getting into the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 85;

Monument and Black Forest will dip into the upper 50s overnight. Temperatures don't look to be as warm on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-80s. There is a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 90s & 100s;

The plains will still have some hot conditions on Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching the 90s and 100s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast around 5-15mph. Closer to Las Animas county there is a possibility for some afternoon showers and storms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

The southern I-25 corridor will finally see some moisture later this week. Starting on Tuesday, there will be an isolated chance for a storm along the I-25 corridor and mountains. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the mid-90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will continue to see that monsoon moisture throughout the week. Heavy rain looks likely around Wednesday and Thursday. Burn scar areas will need to be monitored for flash flooding. Highs will be in the 80s throughout the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rain chances will continue each afternoon. The best window for everyone in southern Colorado will be Wednesday and especially Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times, so flash flooding will be a concern. These rain chances will continue into the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.