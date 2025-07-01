Monsoon moisture will focus on the mountains with isolated rain chances for I-25

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will continue mainly in the mountains and higher terrain Monday evening. These storms will push south and a few storms will make it onto the I-25 corridor. Tonight, more clouds will push into the area and overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

Colorado Springs will see an increase in cloud cover this evening and overnight. Morning lows will drop into the mid-50s. Tuesday's forecast will be very similar to Monday's with an isolated chance for thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. A high-pressure system will keep Pueblo dry for the most part. Highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Canon City will have a few showers and thunderstorms Monday evening, but clouds will remain overnight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s. Thunderstorm chances will continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

Woodland Park will hold onto a little more moisture which will continue the rain chances into Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures throughout the week will stay consistent in the 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 78;

The Monument area will have some breezy conditions Monday evening with clouds moving into the area overnight. Morning lows will drop into the mid-50s, but by the afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s & 90s;

The plains will stay dry for the next few days. Overnight lows will be in the 60s across the area. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise into the 80s and 90s. The warmest temperatures will be along the Arkansas River.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a few showers and thunderstorms Monday evening, but these should clear out overnight. Clouds will remain and overnight lows will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will rise into the lower 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The higher terrain will hold onto the monsoonal moisture and this is where the greatest coverage of rain will be over the next week. 4th of July looks rainy for the mountains, so have a shelter nearby if you plan on doing any outdoor activities.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of the week, rain chances will stay isolated along I-25 and the plains will stay dry. The mountains will have the best chances for rain.

For the 4th of July, temperatures will be seasonable in the 80s across the I-25 corridor. Rain is still possible, but these showers will be isolated. You shouldn't have to change outdoor plans, but be prepared to have a shower in the area.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

