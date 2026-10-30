Moisture moves into the southwest corner of the state while I-25 stays dry

Today’s Forecast:

Clouds have already pushed into southern Colorado and they will stick around throughout the day. There are some areas experiencing some patchy fog this morning. That should lift by 10AM. Later on today, highs will reach the 60s along I-25. These temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 43.

Colorado Springs this morning has temperatures in the 40s. Clouds have already moved in and will remained draped over the Pikes Peak Region throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s. This evening will be dry with overnight lows dipping back into the 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 44.

Pueblo is waking up to some patchy fog. That will clear throughout the morning. Morning temperatures are sitting in the mid-40s. By the time the afternoon rolls around hgihs will top off in the mid-60s. Clouds will linger into the evening and tomorrow morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 44.

Canon City is staying calm this morning and temperatures are sitting in the 50s. Highs will eventually reach the mid-60s. There will be some cloud cover that continues to stream into the state as our next system approaches. Canon City will stay dry throughout the day and winds will be calm. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be in the mid-40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 36.

Woodland Park has temperatures this morning in the upper 30s. As our next system approaches, it will bring more cloud cover across the higher terrain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs getting into the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 41.

Monument will have temperatures this morning in the 40s. Clouds will stay across I-25 throughout the day, but won't have much of an impact on highs. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50s. Looking ahead to Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

The eastern plains have some patchy fog this morning, and this will erode over the next few hours. Temperatures will eventually reach the 60s this afternoon. Clouds will stick around throughout the day and into the overnight hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63; Low: 41/42.

The southern I-25 corridor is starting the day with temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds will stay light today and dry conditions will last into the start of the weekend. Afternoon hgihs today will reach the lower 60s for Trinidad and Walsenburg.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains are nice and clear with some chilly temperatures this morning. Lows are sitting in the upper 30s. By the afternoon there will be some rain chances towards the southwest corner of the state. Some stray showers will work their way towards the northeast. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the weekend, Halloween is still looking nice. A stray shower is possible in between Colorado Springs and Denver, but most of the area will be staying dry. Highs will be in the 60s along I-25. Temperatures will start to dip on Sunday, but rain chances don't arrive until the overnight hours. Monday will bring some rain and windy conditions. Afternoon highs to start the work week will be in the 50s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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