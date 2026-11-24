Today’s Forecast:

Cold air will linger today with highs reaching the 40s for I-25. Only a select few will reach the 50s. Skies will clear and stay at bay through this afternoon. These calm conditions will last into the evening, but overnight lows will still be chilly in the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 25.

This morning is quite chilly across Colorado Springs with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values (feels-like temperatures) are sitting in the teens. Mostly clear conditions will last throughout the day today, but with some cold air sitting over the region temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s. Winds will be remaining light throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 25.

Pueblo is also quite cold this morning with lows in the 20s. The next few mornings will still be chilly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. Mostly clear skies and calm conditions are in the forecast for your Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 27.

Canon City and eastern Fremont county are sitting in the 30s this morning. Afternoon highs won't be too warm in the lower 50s. Winds will be calm coming out of the northwest. Overnight lows will get into the upper 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 18.

Woodland Park is sitting in the teens this morning with the feels like temperature is even colder. Afternoon highs will warm up a bit in the lower 40s. Teens are expected again for Wednesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 46; Low: 25.

Monument is waking up to temperatures in the upper teens. Winds coming out of the northwest are keeping things a little chilly this morning. Afternoon highs will only make it into the mid-40s. Skies will clear throughout the day today.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Flurries have wrapped up for the eastern plains. There are just a few clouds hanging over the area, but this will eventually clear out. Afternoon highs will make it into the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 47/50; Low: 26.

The southern portion of I-25 had a little bit of snowfall in the higher terrain, but luckily I-25 didn't so we don't have to deal with snowy roads this morning. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens & 20s.

The mountains are in the teens this morning, but will have a little bit of a warm up today. There may be a few slick spots where we had some moisture yesterday. I-70 will likely have a few areas that could cause some headaches. Highs will reach the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, the forecast looks calm. Highs will raise a few degrees each day. Thanksgiving Day still looks nice with highs getting into the 50s. Sunny conditions will last into the end of the week. A few more clouds will arrive over the weekend and the next drop in temperatures will be on Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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