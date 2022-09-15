Mixed sunshine and clouds with scattered thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

It'll be a little cooler today under a mix of sunshine, clouds, and some rain!

Storms will be very scattered today, generally starting out in the mountains and moving northeast through Teller, El Paso County, and eventually north towards Castle Rock and Denver.

Most south of the Pikes Peak Region will stay dry today with seasonal daytime temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today with mild daytime temperatures. We could see scattered storms today across northern El Paso County, generally sometime in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 52. Partly cloudy and breezy with dry skies through the afternoon. If we did see storms in the area, it would be more likely north up around El Paso County.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 47. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry today with seasonal daytime temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 43. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with cool afternoon temperatures. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Partly sunny and cool with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy and warm with breezy and dry daytime conditions. If we do see any scattered storms, it'll most likely be north of Crowley County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and a little windy today with dry skies through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Scattered storms are possible across the mountains and valleys today with the Front Range as the most likely area to see rain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is going to be breezy and dry with scattered storms over the mountains and up around the Denver metro.

The weekend will get much warmer and windy with highs in the 80s and 90s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Stronger winds over the weekend will lead to increased fire danger, especially on Sunday and Monday.

Next week's weather pattern is a mixed bag with long range models struggling on how to resolve a large area of low pressure. Right now, we'll bank on cooler weather in the middle of the week with a chance for rain.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

