Miserable cold and wind today with little additional snow accumulation

Today’s Forecast:

The winter storm from last night brought too much dry air to dump heavy snow across the region. Most reported totals have been light, generally around 1 to 2 inches in the Colorado Springs region with 2 to 4 up around Denver.

The roads are still very slick and icy this morning, so take extra time on the morning commute and leave some stopping distance in front of your car.

Wind and cold will be the primary weather story across southern Colorado through the afternoon. Wind gusts will accelerate and max out in the 30 to 50 mph range through the daytime, especially across the I-25 corridor in the Pikes Peak region and east across the plains.

Very little additional snow is expected locally. Through Colorado Springs, less than half an inch could accumulate in the grass throughout the day. An inch or two is possible in northern El Paso and Teller Counties, but with limited daytime travel impacts. Even if Pueblo and the Highway 50 corridor in general see flurries today, there will be no accumulation through the day.

Light winds and clearing skies overnight will bring lows back to the teens and single digits through Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 31; Low: 14. Mostly cloudy, cold, and very windy with 30 to 40 mph gusts through the afternoon. We could see daytime flurries or light snow showers but little if any additional snow accumulation is expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy and windy with sporadic snow showers and flurries. Wind gusts could get as high as 40 mph in the early afternoon. No snow accumulation is expected today or tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 19. Cloudy, cold, and windy with flurries through the afternoon. If we do see more snow today, there won't be any additional accumulation. Wind gusts will be in the 20 or low 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 25; Low: 8. Cloudy, cold, and windy with light snow through the daytime. Any additional snow accumulation will be light, generally 2 inches or less. The winds will increase today with gusts in the 30 mph range. Wind chills will drop into the teens and single digits.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Cloudy, cold, and very windy with light snow through the daytime. Additional snow accumulations could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches today with 30 to 50 mph gusts leading to low visibility at times. We will see snowier commutes north of Monument through Denver.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy, cold, and windy with isolated snow showers and flurries generally along or north of Highway 50. No additional snow accumulation is expected today and winds could gust in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. If we do see flurries today, there will be no accumulation. La Veta Pass saw a lot more snow yesterday and last night, so expect a slicker commute if you head west over the pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Cloudy with more snow through the Continental Divide and most mountain passes through the daytime. The mountains will have seen anywhere from 1 to 2 feet from yesterday through today, so be extremely careful if you head west over I-70, Monarch Pass, La Veta Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be sunny and "warmer" with highs back to the 40s in the afternoon. We will see slick and icy roadways in the morning, but sunshine and above-freezing air will encourage snowmelt through the daytime.

A strong cold front Friday will drop highs back to freezing with a chance for light snow showers and flurries. Another chance for snow arrives Sunday night, but totals are trending low across the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.