Mild weather continues for the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast: Quiet and mild weather holds across Southern Colorado tonight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the 30s for the lower elevations and high mountain valleys, while parts of the eastern plains hold near 40.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 68; Wednesday will be unseasonably warm and mild across the Pikes Peak region, with highs topping out in the lower 70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds with light afternoon breezes.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 71; Pueblo enjoys another warm afternoon on Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid-to-lower70s. Look for plenty of sunshine mixed with mid-level cloudiness, staying completely dry through Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 69; Highs reach the lower 70s in Canon City on Wednesday. Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with mild temperatures and a light southwesterly breeze picking up in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 60; Highs hit around 60 degrees on Wednesday in Woodland Park. Expect pleasant, mild conditions with a mix of sun and clouds, alongside breezy conditions over the higher peaks.

Extended Forecast: Mild, quiet weather continues through Thursday before a pattern shift brings subtropical moisture and a stronger storm system into the region over the weekend.

Thursday – Friday: Unseasonably warm weather holds through Thursday with lower-elevation highs in the 60s and 70s. Subtropical moisture moves in on Friday, bringing scattered mountain rain showers and a slight chance for a stray shower in far southeast Colorado.

Saturday: A weak ridge keeps things mostly quiet with mild temperatures and only isolated showers over the higher terrain.

Sunday – Tuesday: A sharp upper-level trough drops in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing a significant storm system to the region. Accumulating mountain snow and much colder temperatures take over, with rain and snow showers potentially wrapping around onto the eastern plains into early next week. Winds will ramp up late in the weekend and continue into next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.