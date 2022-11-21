Mild and sunny start to Thanksgiving week

Today’s Forecast:

This is going to be a really nice week with dry skies expected through the holiday weekend!

Today will be a very seasonal day with temperatures in the 50s for most of the plains. We'll be sunny and dry with light daytime winds.

Tonight, clear skies and calm conditions will allow things to get really cold with lows falling to the teens and 20s across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 25. Sunny, cool, and dry with light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 15. Sunny and mild with dry skies and calm winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. Sunny, cool, and dry with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 23. Sunny and cold with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Sunny and mild with dry skies and calm winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy at times with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and light winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be a little warmer than today with more sunshine and continued light winds.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy, but not windy enough for fire danger. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing strong wind gusts and really cold air to Thursday. While there is a chance for spotty flurries Wednesday night, most of the region looks dry.

We'll be warmer and dry through the weekend.

____

