Mild and dry today with late-week extreme cold

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a very seasonable and quiet start to the week!

Monday will see highs in the 30s and 40s across the region with some of the coldest air up in the mountains, but oddly enough, also down in La Junta. A very stubborn and shallow layer of cold air has kept parts of Otero, Crowley, and Bent County below freezing all weekend, and today may be no different.

Most of the region will warm above freezing today thanks to light winds and sunshine.

A dangerous system full of arctic air and light snow will arrive Wednesday night with more details at the bottom of this story.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 17. Mostly sunny and mild with dry skies and light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 10. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 24. Mostly sunny and mild with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 15. Mostly sunny and dry with light winds and chilly temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 30s & 40s; Low: >10. A pocket of shallow cold air will keep areas like La Junta, Ordway, and Las Animas likely at or below freezing today. Sunshine and light winds will make it feel more tolerable in the afternoon, but we'll be very cold again tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry with chilly daytime temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

An arctic invasion of extremely cold air will move in Wednesday night and not leave until Saturday.

Temperatures will fall below zero for most of the plains Wednesday night and probably stay that way through early Friday morning. This could be 30 hours of sub zero temperatures for cities and towns along and east of I-25.

Light snow could fall with the cold Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. We're not expecting very much snow, but it'll be cold enough that even a dusting of snow will stick to the roadways.

The coldest air of the week will occur Friday morning with lows along and east of I-25 anywhere from -10 to -20 degrees. We should warm up into the weekend with more sunshine.

