Mild and Dry Conditions Will Last Into the Start of Halloween Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this morning along I-25 are sitting in the 30s and 40s. The sunrise this morning will be at 7:23AM. Beyond that, temperatures will warm quickly with 50s moving in by 10AM. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 41.

Colorado Springs this morning is sitting in the 30s. Today will start off with sunny conditions and by the time we get into the afternoon, there will be some upper level cloud cover moving back in. Winds will continue to stay calm between 5-10mph coming out of the southwest.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 42.

Pueblo has temperatures in the 30s this morning. Mostly clear conditions are helping temperatures to cool, but later on today highs will reach the 60s. Upper-level cloud cover moves back in later on this morning and mainly in the afternoon. We are expecting dry conditions into the start of the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 42.

Canon City this morning is sitting in the 40s. The day will start off mostly sunny and by the afternoon there will be some upper-level cloud cover pushing in. Highs later on today will reach the upper 60s. Winds will stay calm between 5-10mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 36.

Woodland Park is off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny conditions will last throughout the morning, and by the time we reach the afternoon there will be more cloud cover. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s. Winds will be light between 5-10mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 62; Low: 38.

Monument will start the day with lows in the 30s. This area has been consistently reaching freezing throughout the week. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. Winds will be coming out of the southwest between 5-10mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

There is a little bit of fog this morning along the Colorado/Kansas border, but this should move out later on this morning. Temperatures are sitting in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will eventually reach the 60s. Winds will be light coming out of the south at 5-10mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/71; Low: 43/45.

The southern portion of I-25 will wake up to temperatures this morning in the 40s. We are tracking another warm and dry day today with highs getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be coming out of the south between 5-10mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will continue to experience chilly morning temperatures into the weekend. Lows this morning are sitting in the 30s. By the afternoon today, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Changes arrive over the weekend with heavy rain and some snow towards the taller peaks.

Extended outlook forecast:

Halloween is still looking nice with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s. There will be a few more clouds during the evening. Moisture will arrive on Sunday evening with rain pushing onto the I-25 corridor. Breezy conditions will also move in on Monday and last into Tuesday of next week.

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