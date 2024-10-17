Mild and breezy Thursday, with spotty showers ahead of this weekend's storm

Southern Colorado will be mild and breezy on Thursday. There will be some spotty showers in the afternoon.

A powerful storm system will then bring colder, wet weather through the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Highs Thursday will climb to the low to mid-70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and strong winds from the south this afternoon. There is a slight chance for scattered late-day showers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

Thursday will be mild and windy with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a quick light shower is possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Warm and windy on Thursday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and a brief shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 72;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Winds will be strong at times from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;

Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon rain shower on Thursday. It will be windy with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 67;

Monument will be breezy on Thursday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with a low chance of a quick afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

It will be windy again on Thursday in the plains with SSW wind at 10-20 mph gusting 30-35 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/43; High: 72/69;

It will be a windy day with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers in the mountain valleys on Thursday. The wind will be breezy from the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be sunny and breezy again for the first half of the day, then a strong cold front will move through in the evening and bring rain with it. Showers may not begin until close to sunset or after dark, then we will have periodic showers continuing through the weekend. The heaviest rain looks likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see off-and-on showers through Sunday evening. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s and 50s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.