May Showers Bring Mother's Day Flowers...and Maybe some Afternoon Thunder

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with an isolated stray shower. Lows in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 62;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 66;

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 65;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 52;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Unsettled weather over the next few days. As an area of low pressure moves through the state on Sunday, wrap-around showers and thunderstorms will start late morning and stay with us through the early evening. Monday will clear out, but the chance of an isolated stray shower of thunderstorm will be present for the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will see increasing chances for more scattered thunderstorms as another system approaches Colorado for Wednesday. By late in the week, our skies go quiet and our afternoon highs jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

