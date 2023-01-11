Low-pressure development brings strong winds and cold weather to the plains

Today’s Forecast:

LOTS of wind in the forecast today with chilly temperatures and some snow.

A low-pressure system will deepen across the plains today due to a process called lee cyclogenesis. This is going to bring 30 to 60 mph wind gusts across the plains. Blowing dust and possible high-profile vehicle travel restrictions along Highway 50 and the southern I-25 corridor.

Snow today will stay primarily west into the mountains or north of the Palmer Divide in the plains. We could see blowing flurries or light snow in northeast El Paso County and a few areas north of Highway 50 this afternoon, but most of the snow in the plains will be along and north of the I-70 corridor near Limon.

Blizzard-like conditions are possible with eastern travel along I-70 and I-76 this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with a cold front expected to pass through the city around lunchtime. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon with light snow or flurries possible across the north and northeast sides of the city. The winds will increase through the afternoon with gusts maxing out near 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 16. Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures and strong winds today. A High Wind Warning is in effect across Pueblo county today until 6 pm. Westerly winds will turn north through the afternoon with blowing dust causing low visibility. Wind gusts could max out near 50 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 24. Mostly cloudy, windy, and dry today. Gusty winds could lead to a few areas of blowing dust but visibility should not be an issue. Wind gusts could max out near 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 15. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy today with a chance of an isolated, non-impact flurry through the afternoon. Wind gusts could max out near 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold today with a chance for isolated snow showers. Snow chances today are more likely north of the Palmer Divide, but blowing flurries or light, non-impact snow showers could loft through the region in the afternoon. Wind gusts could max out near 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy with very strong winds and blowing dust. High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of the plains along and south of Highway 50. Wind gusts could max out near 50-60 mph from the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon. Rain showers are possible across northern Bent and Prowers County this afternoon, but most rain and snow today will fall farther north towards the I-70 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, mild, and very windy today with blowing dust and tumbleweeds. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 pm today with wind gusts maxing out near 60 mph. If we see any snow in the region today it will be out west over the Sangre De Cristos with tricky travel possible over La Veta Pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Heavy snow fell across the Continental Divide overnight and will continue to fall through the lunch hour today. Most mountain passes like Monarch, Wolf Creek, or Vail pass will be slick and dangerous for travel today. Wind gusts could max out near 50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather will become much more docile through the end of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s tomorrow with widespread 50s on Friday.

The warmest day of the weekend will be Saturday with highs pushing back to the 60s in the afternoon.

A cold front Sunday could bring a chance for flurries to the region, but most of the snow will be west in the Continental Divide. The next best local snow chance seems to be next Tuesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

