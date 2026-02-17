Weather Blog: Critical fire danger, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snow continue

Forecast Updates:

Monday 5:30PM Update:

Red Flag Warnings will be in place until 6PM later this evening. El Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, and Teller county will all be included. Winds this afternoon have been gusting to 25-30mph. The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued burn restrictions for the city starting tomorrow at 8 a.m.

🔥BURN RESTRICTIONS ORDERED FOR COLORADO SPRINGS🔥



The Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshal, Kris Cooper, has ordered burn restrictions to go into effect for the City of Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 8 a.m.



Due to increased dry fuels and fire danger, burn restrictions have been ordered for Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Watches & Warnings by County:

El Paso:

Red Flag Warning: Tuesday 10AM-7PM

High Wind Warning: Monday 11PM-Tuesday 2PM

Pueblo:

Red Flag Warning: Tuesday 10AM-7PM

High Wind Warning: Tuesday 7AM-6PM

Fire Weather Watch: 11AM-7PM

Fremont:

High Wind Warning: Tuesday 7AM-6PM

Teller:

Red Flag Warning: Monday 11AM-6PM

Otero:

Red Flag Warning: Tuesday 10AM-7PM

High Wind Warning: Tuesday 7AM-6PM

Fire Weather Watch: Wednesday 11AM-7PM

Huerfano:

Red Flag Warning: Tuesday10AM-7PM

High Wind Warning: Tuesday 11PM-6PM

Fire Weather Watch: Wednesday 11AM-7PM

Las Animas:

Red Flag Warning: Tuesday 10AM-7PM

High Wind Warning: Tuesday 7AM-6PM

Fire Weather Watch: Wednesday 11AM-7PM

Discussion:

Critical fire weather will be a concern over the next couple of days. The highest risk for fire danger will be on Tuesday, though winds will continue to be strong through Wednesday.

Residents in Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, and Fremont Counties should prepare for a potential energy blackout on Tuesday as Black Hills Energy says they are monitoring high fire conditions. You can head to this article for more information about these energy blackouts.

These high winds will be an issue for those traveling on I-25 and high-profile vehicles, like semis and campers. Pull over if conditions continue to worsen. On top of this, blowing dust is also a possibility, especially towards eastern El Paso county towards the far eastern plains. Winds will be close to 60mph at times.

Something to note, a few counties towards the Colorado/Kansas border are included in a Particularly Dangerous Situation or PDS Red Flag Warning on Tuesday. These are only issued every few years, so use extra caution and avoid creating any sparks outside.

The mountains during this time will have heavy snow and combined with the strong winds visibility will be greatly reduced. Traveling will be very difficult and winds will be between 70-80mph. A couple of feet of snow is expected towards the San Juan mountains. Anyone trying to determine if it's safe to travel should avoid the area completely.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

