LIVE Blog: severe thunderstorms possible along I-25, into the plains Saturday

Track the thunderstorms today on radar:

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon along the foothills and I-25 by noon, expanding across the front range. Storms will move east into the plains mid-day and last through the overnight. Storm motion will be fast, from the SW to NE.

The window of severe weather will be from 1-7 pm along the I-25 corridor and 3-11 pm for the eastern plains.

The threats today will be hail 1-2 inches in diameter and 70 mph gusts, with an isolated tornado possible.

Mobile Apps: First Alert 5 Weather / News5 App

Watch News5 any time, on your time with your favorite streaming device. KOAA News5 is available on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

Social Media: Facebook / Youtube / Instagram / Twitter

