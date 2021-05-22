Watch
LIVE Blog: severe thunderstorms possible along I-25, into the plains Saturday

KOAA
The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 11:49:57-04

Track the thunderstorms today on radar:

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon along the foothills and I-25 by noon, expanding across the front range. Storms will move east into the plains mid-day and last through the overnight. Storm motion will be fast, from the SW to NE.

The window of severe weather will be from 1-7 pm along the I-25 corridor and 3-11 pm for the eastern plains.

The threats today will be hail 1-2 inches in diameter and 70 mph gusts, with an isolated tornado possible.

