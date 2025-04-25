Lingering showers return Friday and continue into the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front pushed through late last night, and this will drop our temperatures today. We are starting off today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There are some ongoing thunderstorms fr some of our eastern counties, but these should make their way into Kansas by 7AM.

Highs will only make it into the 50s today, and showers will be possible. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep a rain jacket on hand today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 43.

The Springs will have some showers this morning and into the afternoon. Chances for spotty showers will be with us for the majority of the day. A chance for showers will continue into Saturday morning. Highs will be much cooler than yesterday in the mid-to-lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 44.

Pueblo is starting off with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. By the afternoon, highs will have reached the upper 50s. This is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 47.

Canon City will have temperatures in the 40s this morning and a chance for spotty showers will be possible throughout the day. It would be a good day to grab an umbrella as you are headed out the door. Highs will top off in the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 35.

Woodland Park is chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. A cold front is helping to keep things cooler today and highs will get into the lower 50s. Rain chances will linger into Saturday morning, but things will start to clear out by the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 52; Low: 42.

The Monument area is chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s around 7AM. Highs will be much cooler than yesterday, only making it up into the lower 50s. Spotty showers will be possible across the area.

Plains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 40s.

The plains have some ongoing thunderstorms, mainly in Prowers County. These thunderstorms will make their way over into western Kansas by 6AM. Spotty showers will be possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/63; Low: 43/44.

The southern I-25 corridor will have some overcast skies this morning, and that cloud cover will be a little stubborn today. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s closer to Walsenburg and lower 60s for Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will have a few thunderstorms in the area

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into the weekend, the moisture will stay behind and give us another morning of isolated showers and thunderstorms. There's not much of a severe risk with these, but a rumble of thunder is not out of the question.

Sunday will start to dry off with breezy conditions. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s for the back half of the weekend.

