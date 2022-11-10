Cold and less windy today with light snow after midnight

Today’s Forecast:

We are in for a lot less wind compared to Wednesday... but it'll still be gusty.

Westerly morning winds will turn southeast in the afternoon with gusts generally in the 20 mph range across the foothills and plains.

It'll be chilly today with sunshine in the morning and overcast skies by the end of the day. Highs will generally be in the 50s across the mountains with 40s west in the mountains.

A cold front tonight will bring easterly, cold, upslope winds across the plains and into the foothills. This will lead to flurries and light snow, particularly across El Paso County and Teller County. This could lead to a few slick early morning commutes Friday, but most accumulation would be in the grass and elevated surfaces.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Strong westerly wind gusts will relax through mid-morning, followed by a chilly and breezy windy morning. Clouds will form tonight with very cold air pushing west into the city through Friday morning. We could see light snow and flurries move into the city and foothills late tonight, with accumulations generally less than an inch across the region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 23. Strong westerly gusts will die down through mid-morning, with the afternoon remaining chilly and breezy. We'll be sunny and dry today with overcast skies moving in tonight as cold air moves in from the east. Flurries are not likely in Pueblo county tonight, but west near the Wet Mountain, we could have light accumulation.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 26. Gusty early this morning and just chilly and breezy through the afternoon. Flurries are possible after midnight as cold, easterly winds push through the city, but little to no accumulation of snow is expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 14. Windy and cold today with some of the strongest winds expected through the morning. We could see light snow and flurries after midnight tonight, with accumulations generally between a dusting to an inch in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Cold, breezy, and dry today with overcast skies and light snow showers tonight and early tomorrow morning. If we do see snow accumulation after midnight, it'll be light totals somewhere near an inch.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and breezy with dry daytime conditions. We'll be overcast tonight, but dry skies are expected for all of the plains. This will be some of the coldest air of the season so far overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and cold with the strongest gusts through the morning. While it's possible a few stray flurries could fall after midnight, we think that chance is low, and accumulations would be even lower.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Windy and COLD today with gusts in the 30 mph range and highs in the 40s. Clouds will push into the mountains from the plains overnight, and we could see light snow showers in the mountains around Teller and El Paso County.

Extended outlook forecast:

As mentioned above, we'll want to be careful tomorrow morning in case we see any freezing fog or light snow after midnight.

It'll be much colder on Friday with overcast skies through the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 30s and a couple low 40s on the plains. Widespread teens are forecast Friday night, leading to the coldest night of the season so far.

We'll be warmer through Sunday afternoon but a series of cold fronts early next week keep things cool with a small chance for snow next Tuesday.

____

