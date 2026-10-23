Last Day of Warm Temperatures Before a Cold Front Moves in and Brings More Rainfall

Today’s Forecast:

Clouds will start to clear later on this morning. Sunshine will move in around 10AM for I-25. A cold front will push through the area from the west and will create some lift for additional thunderstorms further east. A few storms may pop up along I-25 further south. Afternoon highs will still be warm eventually reaching the 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 47.

Colorado Springs will have temperatures in the 50s this morning. Clouds will clear throughout the morning and will help to warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will get into the 70s. This cold front will move through during the day and into Saturday morning. This will drop temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only get into the 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 52.

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the 50s. With a little more sunshine in the forecast it will help temperatures to get back into the 70s by this afternoon. A cold front will move in today and will create some lift for storms further south. Pueblo will mainly see more clouds move in, but there's about a 10%-20% chance of rain on the south side of town. Rain chances will really ramp up once we get into the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 49.

Canon City will have temperatures in the 50s this morning. We will see some clearing with the cloud cover. By the time we get into the afternoon, there will be a chance for a couple of showers. Rain chances remain around 20-30%. The majority of the area will still stay dry, but don't be surprised to see a couple of sprinkles. Afternoon highs will still be warm getting into the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 39.

Woodland Park will have temperatures this morning in the 40s. The sun will be out today, but some more clouds will move in once we get into the afternoon. This cold front is already starting to move through portions of western Colorado which will bring some rain chances this weekend. Highs will drop significantly into the 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 43.

Monument and the surrounding areas will still have some chilly temperatures this morning in the 40s. There will be more sunshine today and temperatures will still be warm. A cold front moves in today and will drop temperatures on Saturday. Highs will only make it into the 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s & 80s; Low: 50s.

The eastern plains will still have some active weather today with thunderstorms moving back into the area by the evening hours. The first part of the day will still be nice with some sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s and 80s. This is the last day of warm temperatures before they take a nose dive over the weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 73/74; Low: 49.

The southern portion of I-25 will have temperatures this morning in the 50s. There will still be some sunshine this morning and into the afternoon. Expect this to be the warmest day over the next 7 days. This weekend will have a big drop in temperatures with highs in the 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains are still dealing with some lingering moisture. There is still some flooding in the southwest part of the state. It may take some time to see these water levels go down. Avoid the southwestern mountains this weekend. Highs will also drop this weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to next week, conditions look much calmer. Plenty of sunshine throughout the week and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm each day and be a little more seasonable for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60s. For an early look at Halloween, temperatures will likely be in the 50s and 60s. So far conditions look dry, but this could still change before we get there.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.