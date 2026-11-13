Last Day of Mild Temperatures Before Changes Arrive Over the Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be the last mild day before a cooler pattern sets in. Afternoon highs today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but areas along I-25 will break back into the 60s. Some upper-level cloud cover will move in ahead of our next incoming system. Snow will spread across the southwest mountains, but we won't see moisture here in southern Colorado until tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 33.

Colorado Springs will start the day with lows in the 30s. Upper-level cloud cover has already started to push into the area, but there will still be some sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s. This evening will be chilly with temperatures getting down into the 40s, and by tomorrow morning lows will be in the lower 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 35.

Pueblo will have temperatures this morning sitting in the lower 30s. It will take a few hours to see that warm up for the day. Highs will get into the 60s. This is the last mild day before temperatures will dip and moisture moves in across I-25. Morning temperatures on Saturday will be chilly in the mid-30s.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 39.

Canon City this morning is sitting in the lower 40s. Some upper-level cloud cover will push in, but there will still be a mix of some sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Cooler temperatures will arrive on Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 31.

Woodland Park has temperatures this morning in the lower 30s. This will be the last day of mild temperatures before changes arrive on Saturday. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s. Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances will pick up for the higher terrain by mid-day on Saturday. There is a chance to see a couple of flurries across Teller county as we near the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 59; Low: 32.

Monument won't be quite as warm as yesterday with afternoon highs getting into the upper 50s. Northern El Paso county will have very similar conditions. Upper-level cloud cover moves in later this morning and sticks around during the day. Rain will move in on Saturday.

Plains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 30s & 40s.

The eastern plains had some fog this morning, but as temperatures warm we will see this fog dissipate. The next few mornings will have a chance for some fog. Afternoon highs today will reach the 50s and 60s. The warmest temperatures will be located along highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/64; Low: 39.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures this morning sitting in the 30s. As we go throughout the rest of the morning, temperatures will slowly rise. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s. There will be a mix of sunshine and some upper-level cloud cover. Rain and cooler temperatures arrive on Saturday.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s & 30s.

The mountains will have that moisture arrive today across the southwestern corner of the state. Snow will last into Saturday and clear out by Sunday. A couple of inches of accumulation will be possible. Afternoon highs today will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, unsettled conditions calm down on Sunday and that trend continues into the start of the work week. We are tracking another Pacific storm that will arrive to Colorado by the end of the week. So far this looks to bring a little bit of moisture, but there will still be some changes to the forecast before we reach that point.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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