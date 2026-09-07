Labor Day Will Bring Breezy and Warm Conditions Across Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 50s and 60s. There will be some stronger gusts towards the southern portion of I-25. Breezy conditions will persist across the higher terrain tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

The morning will start off with some calmer winds but as the morning goes on, winds look to pick up. Winds will remain breezy through the afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 90s. There is also a chance for some showers tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 97;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. Gusty conditions will pick up tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be on the warm side eventually getting into the upper 90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 93;

Canon City will have lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be coming out of the southwest between 10-20 mph. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 56; High: 79;

Woodland Park will dip into the mid-50s overnight. Breezy conditions are in store throughout the day. Rain chances will also pick up in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 86;

Monument will start the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be in the 50s. Breezy conditions will pick up in the morning and last throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have lows in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will be well above average and some areas will get close to triple digit heat. Most of the rain will push off to the northeast, so rain chances will be on the lower side. Breezy conditions will pick up tomorrow as well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 65/64; High: 90/92;

The southern portion of I-25 will continue to experience some gusty conditions as this low pressure system continues to move across Colorado. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s. By the afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will be dealing with some westerly downsloping winds. Gusts will be stronger towards the higher elevations. Highs will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will continue to stream into the state and give a few areas the chance for some rain. Rain chances during the week look to remain around 20%, so areas near the Pikes Peak Region will have a couple of quick showers and storms. Areas closer to Pueblo don;t have as high of chances.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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