Kicking off the weekend with very comfortable conditions

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be very comfortable with our temperatures. Calm and mostly clear conditions will prevail overnight. No rain is expected and morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s across our area.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 75;

The Springs will wake up to lows win the lower 50s. This will be a few degrees cooler than our temperatures on Friday. Temperatures will warm quickly with plenty of sunshine in the area. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s by the afternoon. There will be a few more clouds in the area too.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Pueblo will have a bright and sunny day on Saturday. Highs will remain in the 80s, but still cooler than Friday's temperatures. Conditions will remain calm throughout the day as well.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 79;

Canon City will start the day with lows in the 50s. As the sun rises, temperatures will quickly warm and by the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 70s. No rain is expected in the forecast for Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

Woodland Park is starting to get more color change among trees, especially closer to Mueller State Park. If you are looking to get outside on Saturday, highs will be in the lower 70s. It will take a few hours for temperatures to reach this point, so bring a light jacket.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 70;

The Monument area will have morning lows in the mid-40s. Not quite cold enough for any frost advisories. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Conditions will be calm and quiet to start the weekend.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 70s & 80s;

The plains will have the warmest highs across the region, reaching the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. A few mid and higher clouds will move into the area in the afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48; High: 75/76;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the upper 40s in the early morning hours of Saturday. By the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-70s. There will be a small chance for some showers later on in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will have some isolated showers on Saturday. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon highs will have reached the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will have more moisture and will allow for more showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be in the higher terrain. The I-25 corridor will have more hit or miss showers, but it's still a good idea to carry an umbrella.

