Kicking off the start of Fall with widespread rain

We are starting off clear, but don't be fooled! Widespread rain is expected for today. We will see the rain enter the southern part of the state around 10 AM. By the afternoon, we will be seeing rain along the I-25 corridor. There are going to be two rounds to this storm. Once we get into the evening, we will see round two. We could see a wintry mix as low as 8,500 feet.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 40.

We will be starting off clear, but by the afternoon we should have widespread rain. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will last throughout the day and into tomorrow morning. Winter weather advisories are in place for Pikes Peak, and this will last from noon today until noon on Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 46.

Pueblo will also see widespread rain today. We will see this rain come up from New Mexico. Highs will be much cooler today than what we experienced yesterday. Rain will last from the afternoon into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be much colder than what we have seen.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 47.

Rain will enter our area in the afternoon and last throughout the evening. It's likely that we will see this rain through Sunday morning. Lows will also be on the chilly side tonight. Temperatures will be around average once we go into this work week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 31.

Woodland Park will start off with heavier rainfall today, but we could see a transition to a wintry mix going into tonight. Highs today will only reach the lower 60s. Lows tonight will be right at that freezing mark. We will see this rain/wintry mix until Sunday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 63; Low: 37.

Tri-Lakes will also be impacted by this widespread rain today. This cloud cover and rain will keep us cool throughout the day. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. Lows going into tonight will be in the upper 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The plains will see much cooler temperatures today from the widespread rain that we will see. The plains will likely see the rain before parts of I-25. This will last into the evening, but not as much rain is expected for the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66; Low: 42/41.

Rain will enter the area around 10 AM and last throughout the day. This will also keep us cool today with highs in the mid-60s. Lows tonight will get down into the lower 40s. Sunday night's lows could be colder.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: Upper 30s/Low 40s.

The mountains will likely see their first snowfall this evening. Higher peaks (11,000 feet +) could see 4"-10" inches of snowfall. This won't be the light and powdery snow that we like. This will be more of a heavy, wet snow. Lows tonight will get below freezing and winter weather advisories will be in place until Sunday at noon.

Once we get into Sunday afternoon we should start to clear up. Lingering showers will be possible in the morning, but calmer conditions are expected for the evening. Colder temperatures will impact us Sunday night and into Monday morning. You will want to grab that jacket as you are headed out the door for your morning commute.

We could see some more rain Monday evening and into Tuesday, but it is not expected to be as widespread as what we are going to see today. Calmer conditions will arrive by the middle of next week.

