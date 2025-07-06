Isolated thunderstorms possible again for far eastern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will continue into the evening for the far eastern counties, and a few will be possible along I-25. Overnight conditions will be calm and temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s across the area.

For Sunday, there is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms across I-25, and a slight risk (2/5) for the far eastern counties. Main risks include hail up to 1" in diameter, winds up to 60mph, and brief heavy rainfall.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

Colorado Springs will have a small chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Any storms will have cleared out shortly after the sun sets. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 94;

Pueblo will finish the evening with temperatures in the 90s and morning lows will dip into the lower 60s. There is a small chance for some storms, but most of these storms will likely form northeast of Pueblo county. Highs will return into the 90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. Winds will stay calm. Highs on Sunday will return into the 90s. Thunderstorms are possible, but the main storm activity is expected to form along I-25.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 80;

Woodland Park will drop into the upper 40s overnight and have calm conditions. Temperatures on Sunday will get into the 80s by the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

The Monument area will have a few storms this evening (Saturday), and they will clear out overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s. Storms will form along the Palmer Divide and a few of them will have the potential to become severe.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The Plains will have storms move through overnight and some will become severe. The severe threat will continue into tomorrow. Main risks include hail up to 1" in diameter, winds up to 60mph, and brief heavy rainfall. Highs will jump back into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 90/89;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. A few storms will be possible, but will be clearing out overnight. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s/ lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The mountains will be chilly tonight with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies will move in overnight. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

There will be enough moisture to keep afternoon thunderstorms going though the beginning of the work week. Tuesday will start to dry out and temperatures will warm each day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.