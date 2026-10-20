Isolated showers continue for the Mountains with a few moving through the Southeastern Plains

Today’s Forecast:

Tuesday will start off with temperatures in the 40s along the I-25 corridor. Towards the higher terrain, temperatures have been dipping into the 30s. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm quickly. Any layers that were worn in the morning will be able to be shed by the afternoon. Highs will get into the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 45.

Colorado Springs will have temperatures this morning in the mid-40s. Once we approach 10AM, temperatures will already be in the lower 60s. Afternoon highs will break into the lower 70s. A few clouds will move in during the afternoon, and winds will remain light.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 45.

Morning temperatures in Pueblo are in the 40s, and these temperatures will stick around through 9AM. Afterwards temperatures are expected to skyrocket with highs eventually reaching the mid-70s. Mostly clear conditions will last throughout the day and winds will be light between 5-10mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 48.

Canon City is waking up to temperatures in the 50s. There are a few clouds in the area, but there will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the morning. Afternoon highs will break back into the lower 70s. These conditions are expected to stick around over the next several days.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 39.

Woodland Park will have some chilly temperatures this morning in the 30s. By 10AM, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Mostly clear conditions will last throughout the day and allow for highs to reach the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 66; Low: 42.

Monument and the surrounding areas will start the day with temperatures in the 40s. With a cooler morning in store, the afternoon will bring some warmer temperatures. Highs will get into the the mid-60s. Winds will stay light between 5-10mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The eastern plains will have some chilly temperatures this morning in the 40s. There will be a little bit of moisture moving into the area this afternoon. A stray shower is possible across Baca county where there is more energy in the atmosphere. Most of the eastern counties will just see more clouds move in. Highs will reach the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70/74; Low: 46/45.

The southern I-25 corridor will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Temperatures will warm quickly over the next several hours. Highs will top out in the lower-to-mid 70s. Winds will be staying calm during the day between 5-10mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains are chilly this morning and there is some moisture in place. We are tracking a few showers further south and they are making their way across the San Luis Valley. Highs this afternoon will get into the 60s. Isolated showers will also be possible with some lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

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