Isolated severe storms with Flash Flood Watches until 12 AM Tuesday

We have a really busy forecast today with lots of rain from the afternoon through the overnight hours.

Storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region with quarter-sized hail and strong winds as the main threats.

Flooding will be a concern from the late afternoon through the overnight hours. Strong daytime storms could dump heavy rain before we see a more widespread storm complex through midnight tonight.

Rain could be heavy enough at the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars for flooding this afternoon and evening.

We should see rain start to dry up after midnight with dry skies by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 58. Strong to severe storms are possible along and east of I-25 in El Paso County anytime from 3 to 8 pm. Severe threats include quarter-sized hail and 55 mph wind gusts coupled with heavy rain. Storms should merge into a broad rain complex that will dump more rain and possibly lead to flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas across the city.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. Isolated late-day storms are possible, but we have a better chance for storms and showers in the evening. Flooding concerns in Pueblo are low today with pretty hot daytime conditions as highs climb into the low 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 64. Strong daytime storms are possible this afternoon and tonight with heavy rain and flooding as the main threats. Small hail is possible in a few storms this afternoon, but we wouldn't see anything big enough for damage.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 50. Strong storms are possible this afternoon with more rain through the evening. We shouldn't see any severe weather today but small hail, lightning, and heavy rain are all possible through the early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Strong to severe storms are possible from the mid-afternoon through the early evening with large hail, lightning, and heavy rain as the main threats. Localized flooding is possible this evening as more rain falls through midnight.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. We're looking really hot across the plains east of I-25 with widespread 90s. Storms are possible this evening and tonight with areas of heavy rain and lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Hot with isolated daytime and evening thunderstorms. Some of the heaviest rain will be west over the mountains and valleys.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Storms are possible today across the mountains and valleys with pockets of heavy rain lasting into the evening. Flooding is one of the biggest concerns today over the mountains and valleys, especially near the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars.

Tuesday will be a day for moderate to heavy rain over the mountains with very little daytime storms along and east of I-25. We could see storms in the evening and overnight hours Tuesday that could last into really early Wednesday morning.

We'll keep seeing daily storms in the mountains and valleys with mostly dry skies across the plains on Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with widespread storms through the weekend. Storms could be strong over the weekend with isolated severe weather and heavy rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

