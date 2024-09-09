Isolated rain chances possible for Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers are continuing across the higher terrain, and we will see this until dinnertime. Most of these showers won't survive long once they make it to I-25, but a few light showers will still be possible. We will be calm and clear going into tonight and this will last through the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

A few light showers will be possible tonight, but anything that comes off of the mountains won't be sustained for very long. We will be calm and clear by the morning. We will be waking up to lows in the upper 50s, and once the sun rises we will be warming up quickly. We will be picking up some rain chances in the afternoon, and this will last through dinnertime.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

We will be staying dry today, but going into tomorrow rain chances will pick up. These showers will be more isolated, so not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. Lows will get down into the upper 50s for tonight, but we will ramp back up into the lower 90s for tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 87;

We are seeing scattered showers across the higher terrain today, but once we get to around 8 PM, we should start to see a decrease in shower activity. Waking up tomorrow, lows will be in the lower 60s. Rain chances will be possible again tomorrow.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 75;

Widespread showers are making their way across the higher terrain this afternoon and evening, but we should see this activity decrease just after 8 PM. Lows will dip into the 40s again tonight, but we will be warming back up into the mid-70s tomorrow. Rain chances will pick up again tomorrow afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 80;

A few spotty showers could be possible tonight, but they will be very light. An increase in moisture will give us more rain chances for tomorrow. Highs will get back into the 80s for tomorrow.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

The plains will be staying dry for today, and any shower activity tomorrow won't quite reach the plains. Anything that does make it out there, will be on the lighter side. Highs will reach the 90s again tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/53; High: 83/86;

Scattered showers will be possible this evening, but they should stay light. We will see an increase in moisture starting tomorrow, which will give us a boost in rain chances. Highs will be in the mid-to-lower 80s for tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 40s; High: Mid-to-upper 70s;

Rain chances will persist going into the evening, but we should see a decrease in activity once the sun sets. More moisture will be available tomorrow, which will give us more rain chances. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

A low-pressure system off to the west will push in more moisture into the state. This will give us an increase in rain chances for the next two days. Once we get to Thursday, humidity percentages will be on the lower side and combined with gusty winds we could see an increased fire risk.

