Isolated rain and snow showers likely this evening across Southern Colorado

Today's Forecast: Dense morning fog across El Paso and Pueblo counties will slowly burn off as a storm system moves into Southern Colorado. Waves of rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm will develop this afternoon and evening across the plains and the I-25 corridor. Meanwhile, snow will fall in the mountains above 8,000 feet. Thick cloud cover will keep temperatures cool, with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few spots along I-25 could briefly reach the low 50s if the sun peeks through midday.

Tonight's Forecast: Showers and isolated storms will wrap up for most areas by midnight. A brief rain and snow mix could brush Monument Hill late tonight, though roads should remain clear with little to no accumulation. Patchy fog and a few lingering sprinkles may hang around into early Sunday morning across the eastern plains. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and 30s for the plains, with teens and 20s in the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 48; Expect a cool, gray Saturday with patchy morning fog followed by afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s under thick cloud cover. A quick rain and snow mix could brush Monument Hill late tonight before skies partially clear with lows in the mid-30s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 51; Early morning fog will clear out to cloudy skies and cool temperatures topping out around 51 degrees. Scattered rain showers and an isolated rumble of thunder will move through late this afternoon into the evening. Conditions will dry out overnight with lows near 40.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 50; It will be cool and mostly cloudy today with highs reaching around 50 degrees. Scattered afternoon and evening rain showers will wind down before midnight. Quiet weather follows overnight with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 39; Teller County will see a chilly, unsettled day with highs topping out in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers will move in through the afternoon and evening, bringing a light dusting of snow. Precipitation will taper off overnight as temperatures fall into the upper-20s.

Extended Forecast: Clouds will linger on Sunday before a dry warmup starts the workweek. Two incoming mountain snow systems will follow later in the week.

Sunday – Monday: Clouds and cool air will hang around across the plains on Sunday before sunshine returns everywhere on Monday. Highs will warm back into the 50s and low 60s to start the week.

Tuesday – Wednesday: Warm, breezy weather will push highs into the 60s, and near 70 in the lower Arkansas Valley. A fast-moving wave will bring a quick round of snow to the Continental Divide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Thursday – Next Weekend: A much stronger winter storm system will approach the Rockies late Friday into Saturday. It has the potential to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the area, though forecast models are still locking in the exact storm track.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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