Isolated daytime showers and high fire danger to the east

Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible from the mountains into the I-25 corridor today and some of the adjacent eastern plains.

Temperatures during the day should be much warmer with sunny skies in the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon.

KOAA Weather Red Flag Warnings in effect till 8pm tonight

We'll see high fire danger out east in the plains with Red Flag Warnings in effect for grassy areas until 8 pm tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 33. Sunny to cloudy skies today with breezy daytime winds and spotty afternoon and early evening showers. We could hear a rumble of thunder out on the east and northeast sides of town near Falcon.

PUEBLO: High: 66; Low: 36. Dry and breezy today with mild temperatures. We could see a few isolated showers this evening.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 37. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon and early evening showers, maybe with a stray rumble of thunder.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and chilly with isolated daytime showers.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with isolated daytime and early evening showers.

PLAINS: High: 60/70s; Low: 30s. High fire danger in the plains with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts and humidity below 15 percent in the afternoon. We'll stay dry today and tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy at times with dry skies and warmer daytime temperatures. Any isolated showers would stay west of the mountains today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Isolated daytime showers are possible today with just a little snow over a few mountain summits mainly northwest of Fremont County.

Extended Outlook:

We'll see more widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon from the mountains drifting east across the interstate and plains. We'll be windy and dry over the weekend with rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday. We could see snow on the back end of our rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

