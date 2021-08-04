Isolated afternoon storms in the plains with a hot & dry end to the week!

Today’s Forecast:

We will see a much drier day today with scattered showers in the morning and more storms to the east in the afternoon. Flooding risks are gone today as most of the mountains will stay dry.

Sunshine should return over the mountains in the afternoon and spread east through the daytime. Temperatures will be below normal with light daytime winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 55. Isolated storms are possible in the morning but most of the storms will stay east today with sunny skies through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 57. An isolated morning shower with dry and warm afternoon conditions as the storms stay east in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 79; Low: 59. An isolated morning shower but most of today will stay dry and nice with sun returning in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 71; Low: 48. Likely dry all day today with sunny and dry skies in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. An isolated shower in the morning with a dry afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 50s. Scattered showers in the morning with more daytime scattered storms that will stay non-severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. An isolated shower in the early morning but mostly dry today with scattered storms likely to stay east in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Other than a stray shower in the morning, we should stay dry in the eastern mountains today with sunny afternoon conditions and pleasant daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Hotter and drier air will take over from this afternoon and last through the weekend. A weak shortwave of energy that will stay mostly north could spark scattered storms in the mountains and Pikes Peak Region on Friday, but hot air will probably limit a lot of storm development in El Paso County.

Next week remains on a hotter and drier path with little to no rain in the long range forecast from the eastern mountains through the plains.

