Today’s Forecast:

KOAA Weather Snow totals from 4/19 - 4/20/2021

Snow fell hard last night from Denver down to Pueblo, but the accumulations were heaviest from the Palmer Divide to Denver.

Under the snow is a sheet of ice that will make early morning travel dangerous for most of the region.

We will be dry across the region today with temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s through the afternoon. Most icy roads should turn wet today, but a few areas could see a re-freeze tonight when lows dip into the 20s and teens.

Icy morning commutes with daytime temperatures 20° below average

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 38; Low: 22. Icy roads for the morning commute with dry and cold daytime conditions. We could see a passing snow flurry over the Rampart Range tonight west of town, but most of the city will stay dry and cold.

PUEBLO: High: 44; Low: 24. Wet to icy roads in the morning commute with dry and chilly afternoon conditions. We'll stay dry tonight with temperatures falling into the deep freeze by Wednesday morning.

CANON CITY: High: 43; Low: 27. Wet and icy roads in the morning with dry and chilly daytime conditions. We'll be dry tonight but very cold once again.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 33; Low: 13. Snowy and icy morning commutes with wet to slushy roads in the afternoon. We'll stay dry today but a flurry could fall east of town over the mountains tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snowy and icy driving conditions this morning with wet roads in the afternoon. We'll stay dry and cold today with a deep freeze moving in tonight.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Wet with spotty ice on the highways in the morning with just wet roads and chilly daytime conditions in the afternoon. We'll be very cold tonight with lows in the 20s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Wet to icy roads in the morning with dry and chilly daytime conditions. We'll be dry but very cold tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 20/30s; Low: 10s. A few flurries are possible this evening over the Front and Rampart Range, but most of today will be dry, cold, and breezy over the high country.

Extended Outlook:

We could see a flurry to a light snow shower from Fremont county up through Teller and El Paso tomorrow night, but our next best chance for moisture comes as spotty showers Thursday afternoon. We'll see a more widespread rain to thunderstorm chance on Friday with dry weekend conditions.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter