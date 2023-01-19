Icy morning commutes before sunshine and 40s thaw our snow

Today’s Forecast:

We have widespread road closures this morning across northeast Colorado due to the winter storm that ran through the state Wednesday afternoon and evening. Locally, most roads are open in southern Colorado, but we still have a lot of ice on smaller roads and neighborhoods across northern El Paso and Teller Counties.

Dry weather is expected today with thawing roads expected into the afternoon as the sun warms the ground. Highs will warm to the 40s across most of the plains today with 30s up into the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 41; Low: 18. Mostly sunny, dry, and chilly with light winds. Pavement temperatures should warm into the 40s and 50s across the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon, allowing for the pavement to melt through the daytime.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 22. Sunny, dry, and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds will blow through the day with sunshine melting any light snow in the grass.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 30. Sunny, dry, and cold today with sunshine and snowmelt in the grassy areas.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 11. Mostly sunny with late-day cloud cover. We'll see snowmelt today through the early afternoon under sunshine and pavement temperatures in the 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny, dry, and chilly with daytime snow melt. Pavement temperatures should warm under the sun into the 40s today, allowing for snowmelt on most non-north-facing surfaces.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny, dry, and warm today with light winds and dry skies. More snowmelt will occur through the afternoon north of Highway 50 today with Highway 287 from Lamar to Kit Carson opening later today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy with dry daytime conditions. We will see snowmelt over La Veta Pass, but it could be icy early in the morning and early this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with daytime snow melt. Avalanche danger is high in the San Juans near Telluride, and considerable through most of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

A new winter storm is set to hit Colorado Friday and Saturday with the heaviest snow across southeast Colorado.

KOAA Weather

Strong winds, blowing snow, and large accumulations are expected in the plains from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The heaviest accumulations should fall east of I-25 along and south of Highway 50.

KOAA Weather

Another snowstorm could drop in Sunday night through Monday morning, but at this point, snow totals are up in the air. If we do see snow Sunday night, the cold air could allow for a few inches of fluffy flakes in the Pikes Peak Region and maybe an inch or so for Pueblo.

____

