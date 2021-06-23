Hottest day of the week with more smoke and gusty winds

Today’s Forecast:

It's going to be a hot, hazy, and windy afternoon across Colorado, quite the difference from where we were Monday!

Temperatures this week are set to peak today with highs in the 90s and triple digits under a high pressure ridge. No records are expected today, but we'll still be very hot even as cloud cover moves in through the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will try and form over the mountains today and drift east into the I-25 corridor. We're dry enough that while a few isolated showers could fall, we're more likely to see strong outflow winds from the storms over any rain.

Smoke and haze will be thick today from growing wildfires in western Colorado as well as active fires in Utah and Arizona. Smoke will likely be thick enough to smell, especially in areas like Teller and western Fremont county.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 97; Low: 101. Increasing cloud cover in the afternoon with hazy and smoky skies. We will have a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, but dry air will make strong gusty winds more likely than rain.

PUEBLO: High: 101; Low: 65. Very hot today and smoky with increasing afternoon cloud cover and gusty winds under isolated thunderstorms that push down more wind than rain.

CANON CITY: High: 99; Low: 68. Hot today and smoky with overcast afternoon conditions and isolated thunderstorms that push down more wind than rain.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 85; Low: 56. Hot and very smoky today with smoke visible and likely to be smelled in the air. We should stay hot and dry today but an isolated shower or thunderstorm that puts down more strong winds over rain is possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Smoky today with increasing afternoon cloud cover as well as a chance for isolated thunderstorms that push down more wind than rain.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with overcast skies and hazy smoke. We should stay dry today but we could be breezy through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and hazy today with an isolated storm or two out west into the mountains that would put down more wind than rain due to very dry air.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We'll see a lot of smoke and haze in the sky today with overcast skies through the afternoon and spotty thunderstorms in and around the mountain summits. We're more likely to get strong winds from thunderstorms than rain due to very dry air.

Extended Outlook:

A cooler airmass will sink into the state tomorrow as the jet stream sags south, pushing highs down into the 80s and mid 90s. We'll see stronger thunderstorms on Thursday but severe weather isn't overly likely.

A strong cold front Friday morning will push highs into the 70s and lead to strong to severe daytime storms, with severe chances most likely east of El Paso and Pueblo counties. We should get cooler into the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. We'll have daily afternoon storm chances from Friday through Monday with the best coverage over the mountains each day.

