Hottest air of the year so far today and tomorrow!

Get ready for summer heat over the next few days, especially by Saturday!

A high pressure ridge is going to push highs into the 80s and a few lower 90s later today with breezy conditions and dry skies. Be sure and wear sunscreen if you're outside today, it'll be an easy day for a sunburn. Overnight we look clear, cool, and calm.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 85; Low: 56. Mostly sunny and hot today with a light breeze through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 90; Low: 56. Sunny and very hot today with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 56. Hot and sunny with a light breezy throughout the day.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 51. Warm and sunny with a couple of afternoon clouds and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and dry today with fairly light winds.

PLAINS: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Very hot and dry today with lots of upper 80s and lower 90s through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy at times with sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Breezy but dry over the mountains with warm and sunny conditions.

The hottest day of the year so far comes Saturday with highs in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo! Isolated showers and storms in the mountains are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, and we could even see a stray storm in eastern El Paso county in the evening.

Storms are more likely Sunday, primarily in the mountains, but out to the Pikes Peak Region and down near Walsenburg and Trinidad. Pueblo and the plains east look dry on Sunday.

Next week looks dry and very hot again.

