Hotter with building wildfire smoke

Heat, smoke, and poor air quality are the main stories in the weather department today and tomorrow. A high pressure ridge will heat the state and bring afternoon temperatures back towards summer-time normals.

Heat driven ozone and increasing wildfire smoke from active fires out west will drive poor air quality through the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure and limit your time outdoors if you have respiratory issues, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Air quality alerts are in place today through 8 pm.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 59. Hot and dry today with sunny but smoky skies through the afternoon. Air quality will be low today with air quality alerts in effect for northern El Paso County until 8 pm tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 60. Hot and dry today with increased wildfire smoke that will be elevated above the city but noticeable, especially west against the mountains.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 63. Hot and dry with more smoke and haze visible through the mountains and west into the valley this afternoon and evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 53. Warm and dry with poor air quality from ozone and wildfire smoke in the afternoon and evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and smoky with poor air quality in the afternoon due to ozone and wildfire smoke.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Hot and dry today with elevated wildfire smoke.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Warm and hazy today as smoke drifts in from the north.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hotter air with a few afternoon clouds and one or two stray storms over the high country in the afternoon. Dry and hot air will keep most mountain areas dry with heavier smoke through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

A lobe of low pressure will scoot through northern Colorado Friday afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and up around Denver. We could see an isolated storm or two near the Pikes Peak Region, but the best storm energy is generally north of the Palmer Divide.

Heat and smoke will return this weekend with very hot air by Sunday and Monday.

