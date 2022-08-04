Hotter today with isolated evening thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Hot today with highs in the upper 80s and 90s across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

We won't see much rain today, but scattered storms are going to be possible in the mountains, Raton Mesa, Pikes Peak Region, and Fremont County. If we do see severe weather, it's most likely down along the southern border/Raton Mesa with hail and strong winds as the main threats.

Timing on storms in the Pikes Peak Region and Fremont County is late today or this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 63. Hot with increasing clouds through the afternoon and a chance of storms either at the end of the day, or through the evening. Storms won't be severe but lightning and a few heavy rain pockets are possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 65. Very hot with highs in the upper 90s, even as clouds move in through the late afternoon. We look dry today and tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 67. Hot with a chance for isolated thunderstorms either at the end of the day or the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 55. Warm with showers and thunderstorms late today and this evening. Lightning and a few pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with isolated showers and storms at the end of the day or this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry across the plains with highs in the 90s for most areas. We could see a few strong storms across the southern border through Las Animas and Baca Counties. Severe threats include heavy rain, lightning, and strong outflow winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Hot with isolated and scattered storms through the afternoon, especially south around the Trinidad area. Just a liitle heavy rain and lightning is expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but any rain near a burn scar could prompt a flood warning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is going to be HOT, with near-record temperatures in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The current record in CO Springs is 93, and 100 in Pueblo.

Isolated storms will be possible tomorrow evening in the Pikes Peak Region, but more rain is expected west over the mountains.

Monsoon moisture will push heavy rain through the mountains this weekend, but we'll also see decent storms along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. Storms will be heaviest on Sunday with more rain accumulation east of the mountains through the plains.

Next week will dry out and heat up by Tuesday and Wednesday.

